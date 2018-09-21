Johnson & Johnson Vision Showcases Latest Clinical Data and Eye Care Solutions at the ESCRS 2018 Annual Meeting

Showcasing one of the latest solutions for patients with dry eye, LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation System, as well as the latest advancements in imaging with LipiScan Dynamic Meibomian Imager
Hosting inaugural ESCRS Johnson & Johnson Vision Run 5K in support of the Eye Care Foundation and efforts to establish affordable eye care in developing countries
VIENNA, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson & Johnson Vision, a broad-based global leader in vision, will highlight key clinical data and latest solutions in a growing portfolio of innovative products designed to improve vision care throughout a lifetime at the upcoming European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) 2018 Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria from September 22 – 26. The company will offer a series of educational sessions for the ophthalmology community about the latest advancements in surgical vision, including diagnostic tools, available treatments, and the importance of a healthy ocular surface, to support them on the front lines of patient care.
Currently, half of the world needs vision correction, yet only 10% are treated.1 At the meeting, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be showcasing innovations designed to address the needs of the people living with impairment due to cataracts, as well as the 340 million people currently suffering from dry eye, worldwide.2
“We are constantly innovating to introduce meaningful new products that support the needs of our patients across a lifetime of eye health needs,” said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision. “At ESCRS, we’re proud to share new data that furthers supports TECNIS Symfony® lens as an important option for patients, as well as present multiple opportunities for industry and experts to come together to tackle important issues facing our field today.”
Our continued portfolio growth includes the addition of solutions such as LipiScan Dynamic Meibomian Imager and LipiView® II Ocular Surface Interferometer, as well as LipiFlow® Thermal Pulsation System, which is indicated to treat meibomian gland dysfunction, the leading cause of dry eye.
TECNIS Symfony® IOLs Data of Note (REFERENCES ABSTRACTS) This year, new clinical data will be presented that builds on the wealth of evidence supporting the safety, efficacy and overall benefits of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs for cataract patients, reinforcing the excellent contrast sensitivity,3 and dysphotopsia profile4 of TECNIS Symfony® lenses over multifocals.
In addition, clinical data will be shared showing better tolerance of TECNIS Symfony® IOLs to defocus5 and residual astigmatism6 than multifocals, as well as supporting use in post-myopic LASIK surgery patients7 and the positive impact on patient satisfaction4 and quality of life.2
Key presentations include:
